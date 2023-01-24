Punters crowd the grandstand for the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Lunar New Year meeting at Sha Tin racecourse. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Year of the Rabbit races gallop to HK$2 billion-plus turnover for Hong Kong Jockey Club, biggest result in 25 years
- Amount falls short of the HK$2.54 billion recorded in June 1997, but Hong Kong Jockey Club chief ‘delighted’ by result
- Crowds flock to Sha Tin and Happy Valley racecourses with more than 84,000 people at the tracksides
