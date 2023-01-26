For 2022 as a whole, exports dropped 8.6 per cent over the previous year and imports fell 7.2 per cent.

A government spokesman said the fall in exports widened further in December 2022, reflecting the significant drag of a deteriorating external environment and disruptions to cross-boundary land transport.

“Exports to the mainland, the United States and the European Union all continued to fall sharply. Exports to other major Asian markets recorded decreases of varying degree,” he said.

The spokesman said Hong Kong’s export performance would continue to be adversely affected by weak global growth in the near term, adding that the reopening of the city’s border with mainland China should ease the downward pressure.

He said the “gradual revival of cross-boundary land transportation after the recent relaxation of relevant restrictions should offset some of the pressure”.

Quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and the mainland resumed on January 8, raising hopes the move would spur export demand for the city.

Beijing also made a major policy shift to relax its Covid-19 restrictions, reopening its borders on January 8 and abandoning its quarantine requirements.

The figures for December showed that exports to the mainland, the biggest market for the city, slumped 30.4 per cent year on year while Japan logged the largest drop, at 39.3 per cent, among Asian countries.

