Foreign domestic helpers account for one-tenth of the city’s workers and 5 per cent of Hong Kong’s population of 7.48 million. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s finance chief floats tax break for middle-class families with foreign domestic helpers
- Government would also have to decide whether concession would apply to families who employ local domestic workers, Paul Chan says
- While administration does not intend to drastically roll back relief measures, some adjustments needed given deficit, he warns ahead of next month’s budget address
