An aerial view of the site for temporary homes in Choi Hing Road at Ngau Tau Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong

Light public housing scheme: ‘30,000 temporary flats to be built on 8 sites over 5 years in Hong Kong, authorities to cut expenses by HK$1 billion’

  • Sites for flats to include Olympic Avenue in Kai Tak, Sheung On Street in Chai Wan and Choi Hing Road in Choi Wan, sources tell Post
  • Sources say design and building costs will be reduced by HK$800 million, while more than HK$100 million will be cut from infrastructure expenses

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung and Edith Lin

Updated: 10:25pm, 29 Jan, 2023

