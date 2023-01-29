An aerial view of the site for temporary homes in Choi Hing Road at Ngau Tau Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Light public housing scheme: ‘30,000 temporary flats to be built on 8 sites over 5 years in Hong Kong, authorities to cut expenses by HK$1 billion’
- Sites for flats to include Olympic Avenue in Kai Tak, Sheung On Street in Chai Wan and Choi Hing Road in Choi Wan, sources tell Post
- Sources say design and building costs will be reduced by HK$800 million, while more than HK$100 million will be cut from infrastructure expenses
