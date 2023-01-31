The area where the government is planning to build temporary flats at Kai Tak. Photo: Sam Tsang
The area where the government is planning to build temporary flats at Kai Tak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong developers raise concerns over plan to build 10,700 temporary public flats in prime urban site, cast doubt on Kai Tak’s ability to handle new residents

  • Association representing real estate developers says it only learned about government’s plan recently and has received letters from concerned residents
  • According to government source, flats ‘will not obstruct’ original vision of turning Kai Tak into business hub

Kahon Chan

Updated: 11:48pm, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The area where the government is planning to build temporary flats at Kai Tak. Photo: Sam Tsang
The area where the government is planning to build temporary flats at Kai Tak. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE