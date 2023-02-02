A traditional Hong Kong junk cruises scenic Victoria Harbour, some of the unique aspects of a trip to the city to be highlighted in a new promotional campaign. Phot0: SCMP
Details of 500,000 airline tickets giveaway to be revealed on Thursday as city chief outlines HK$2 billion ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign
- Campaign designed to underline that city is back in the game for tourism, business and investment to get under way
- More than 200 business, cultural and tourism events to be highlighted as John Lee prepares to lead delegation to Middle East to promote city
