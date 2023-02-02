A traditional Hong Kong junk cruises scenic Victoria Harbour, some of the unique aspects of a trip to the city to be highlighted in a new promotional campaign. Phot0: SCMP
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Details of 500,000 airline tickets giveaway to be revealed on Thursday as city chief outlines HK$2 billion ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign

  • Campaign designed to underline that city is back in the game for tourism, business and investment to get under way
  • More than 200 business, cultural and tourism events to be highlighted as John Lee prepares to lead delegation to Middle East to promote city

Laura WestbrookCannix YauLilian Cheng
Updated: 9:19am, 2 Feb, 2023

