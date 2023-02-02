Jobseekers attend a fair at Hong Kong Disneyland. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong jobseekers hoping to make their dreams come true flock to Disneyland: ‘I want to see people’s smiles’
- Theme park aims to hire 600 frontline staff for new facilities and to prepare for arrival of visitors from overseas and mainland China
- Young jobseeker who spent time in rehabilitation centre for his role in 2019 protests struggles to find employment
Jobseekers attend a fair at Hong Kong Disneyland. Photo: Jonathan Wong