Jobseekers attend a fair at Hong Kong Disneyland. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Jobseekers attend a fair at Hong Kong Disneyland. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong jobseekers hoping to make their dreams come true flock to Disneyland: ‘I want to see people’s smiles’

  • Theme park aims to hire 600 frontline staff for new facilities and to prepare for arrival of visitors from overseas and mainland China
  • Young jobseeker who spent time in rehabilitation centre for his role in 2019 protests struggles to find employment

Zhao Ziwen
Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 6:39pm, 2 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Jobseekers attend a fair at Hong Kong Disneyland. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Jobseekers attend a fair at Hong Kong Disneyland. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE