Authorities are hoping Hong Kong streets will be filled with visitors as well as residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

‘World’s biggest welcome ever’: Hong Kong launches all-out promotional drive to entice visitors back after 3 years of isolation

  • Chief Executive John Lee unveils details of his government’s ambitious ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign
  • He highlights plans to give away 700,000 airline tickets, revive interest in city’s many tourist attractions, and restore its reputation as ‘world’s freest economy’

Cannix Yau
Updated: 11:15pm, 2 Feb, 2023

