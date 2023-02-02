Authorities are hoping Hong Kong streets will be filled with visitors as well as residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘World’s biggest welcome ever’: Hong Kong launches all-out promotional drive to entice visitors back after 3 years of isolation
- Chief Executive John Lee unveils details of his government’s ambitious ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign
- He highlights plans to give away 700,000 airline tickets, revive interest in city’s many tourist attractions, and restore its reputation as ‘world’s freest economy’
Authorities are hoping Hong Kong streets will be filled with visitors as well as residents. Photo: Sam Tsang