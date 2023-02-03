Visitors to The Peak admire Hong Kong’s stunning skyline. Photo: Dickson Lee
Are free airline tickets just pie in the sky? And does Hong Kong tourism need to do more to hit the heights than return to ‘boring’ normal?
- Those who welcome ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign say economy will get a boost from ‘multiplier effect’ of free air tickets
- Some say city must go beyond flashy promotions and slogans and give visitors concrete reasons to return
