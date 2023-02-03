Visitors to The Peak admire Hong Kong’s stunning skyline. Photo: Dickson Lee
Visitors to The Peak admire Hong Kong’s stunning skyline. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Are free airline tickets just pie in the sky? And does Hong Kong tourism need to do more to hit the heights than return to ‘boring’ normal?

  • Those who welcome ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign say economy will get a boost from ‘multiplier effect’ of free air tickets
  • Some say city must go beyond flashy promotions and slogans and give visitors concrete reasons to return

Laura WestbrookCannix Yau
Laura Westbrook and Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:36am, 3 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors to The Peak admire Hong Kong’s stunning skyline. Photo: Dickson Lee
Visitors to The Peak admire Hong Kong’s stunning skyline. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE