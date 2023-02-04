The government announced on Friday it would drop all Covid-19 curbs for travellers crossing the border with mainland China on Monday, including daily quotas. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Misery at tills as Hong Kong’s retail figures drop 0.9 per cent in 2022, but experts predict uptick in second half of this year

  • Retail sales amounted to HK$349.9 billion last year, while total volume fell by 3.4 per cent over 2021’s figures.
  • Experts say expected increase in visitors as pandemic curbs finally end should bode well for businesses

Jess Ma
Updated: 1:01am, 4 Feb, 2023

