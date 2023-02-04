Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will waste no time in his mission to “tell good stories of Hong Kong” when he arrives in Riyadh, the political heart of oil-rich Saudi Arabia this weekend. On the first night of his week-long visit to the Middle East, he will lead a 30-strong high-level team at an investment forum on Sunday to promote the city to Arab political and business leaders. Hong Kong authorities hope to lure the world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, for a secondary listing on its bourse, but this visit will also be watched for their ability to tap opportunities in the Gulf states’ ambitious economic diversification plans and in the new phase of China’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative that has begun focusing on the Middle East. Observers said the timing of Lee’s trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was significant. Beijing needs new momentum to boost its economy after recording the slowest growth in decades due to its strict Covid-19 containment policies, and to find ways to reduce dependency on the US dollar system. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are going full throttle in implementing diversification plans to reduce their economic dependence on oil. Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter and home to Islam’s holiest cities of Mecca and Medina, wants to become an international financial centre and a tourism hub attracting 100 million visitors annually by the end of the decade. Against that backdrop, some expected city leader Lee to go beyond merely talking up Hong Kong to attract Middle East enterprises and talent. Pointing out that Hong Kong had a unique position in helping to ease China’s geopolitical tensions with the West and taking the Belt and Road Initiative forward, analysts said Lee and his officials ought to come up with strategies that would enable businesses in different sectors to reap benefits in the long run. “Saudi Arabia is at a pivotal point in its history, where the underpinnings of its long-standing strategic relationship with the US are being challenged, while fundamental economic and trade factors are driving a closer relationship with China,” said James Fok, a Hong Kong-based financial market analyst and author of a book on US-China rivalry. Hong Kong’s immediate value lay in developing improved channels for capital flows between China and Saudi Arabia, he added. “With improved capital flows, I see a significant widening of the relationship between the two countries in trade and other spheres, which will inevitably provide further opportunities for Hong Kong,” he said. Hong Kong’s Covid-hit economy will improve in coming months: John Lee A big job wooing Saudi Aramco Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po was on a visit to Riyadh last October when he told the Post that the city’s bourse had been reaching out to state oil producer Aramco for a secondary listing. The world’s largest oil company had a market capitalisation of US$2.4 trillion last year, exceeding iPhone maker Apple as the world’s most valuable company. With the city leader in the capital three months after Chan’s visit, the question was whether John Lee and his team would be able to report progress in luring Aramco or other enterprises to the Hong Kong exchange. David Sit Kwun-nam, assistant principal economist of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said Lee would be able to explain the efforts of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) to reform and streamline its listing regulations and emphasise the city’s keenness to establish long-term trust with businesses in the region. For Middle East companies seeking to broaden their investor base in China and the rest of Asia, he added, Hong Kong ticked all the boxes as a listing destination. “Hong Kong’s stock market is the best place to raise serious money considering its breadth and depth, and has the best geographical location to tap into the market in the mainland,” Sit said. Hong Kong’s stock exchange is Asia’s third-largest based on market capitalisation, after Tokyo and Shanghai. In 2019, Hong Kong was one of several global exchanges vying for Aramco’s initial public offering, but it chose to list on Riyadh’s Tadawul exchange, with a simultaneous listing of its American depositary receipts in New York. Economist Simon Lee Siu-po, an honorary fellow at the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business at Chinese University, remained pessimistic about Hong Kong’s ongoing lobbying efforts, calling it “just a show which is coming rather late”. “Hong Kong hasn’t been friendly with the Muslim community nor has it built any relations with them,” he said. He added that the city had also lost some of its appeal to firms in the Gulf states amid growing geopolitical tensions and unpredictable policies from Beijing. “These firms will weigh the outlook of Hong Kong and decide how much confidence they have in this city,” he said. What will attract sovereign wealth funds? Professor Terence Chong Tai-leung, executive director of Chinese University’s Lau Chor Tak Institute of Global Economics and Finance, said instead of enticing wealthy businesses and funds to list in Hong Kong, it would be more viable to develop financial products for them. Pointing out that some of the Gulf region’s richest individuals might have reservations about revealing too much about their wealth under disclosure rules, he suggested that Hong Kong consider amending its rules to meet their fundraising needs. Four of the world’s top 10 sovereign wealth funds are from the oil-rich region, with the US$790 billion Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in third spot and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund worth US$607 billion in sixth place, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. Gary Ng Cheuk-yan, a senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank, said sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East could be attracted to seek a listing or issue green bonds or offshore yuan-denominated dim sum bonds in Hong Kong as the city had desirable investment vehicles in place. “Hong Kong has made a good move in diversifying away from the United States and Europe amid rising geopolitical tensions to attract investors from the Middle East,” Ng said. “But it remains a question mark if this can produce a satisfactory outcome.” Veteran market analyst Fok, previously a senior executive at HKEX, said the key challenges for China were Western control over key infrastructure supporting global capital flows, and the lack of transparency for Chinese regulators when their citizens invested overseas. “This means that Chinese portfolio investment further afield than Hong Kong would bring risks of foreign sanctions and fiscal leakage,” he said. He saw Hong Kong’s potential in supporting the development of a renminbi securities market in Riyadh to open up options for Chinese companies that want to raise capital from the region. Tech transfer might be Hong Kong’s trump card As the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi’s oil sector accounted for about a quarter of its gross domestic product. But between 2014 and 2022, oil price halved and the country’s foreign reserves tumbled from US$737 to US$447 billion. Under the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom set out bold goals in its “Vision 2030” blueprint to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment. The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, also had its “We the UAE 2031” vision to push economic diversification, establish itself as a dynamic hub for advanced industries, and generate US$217 billion in non-oil exports in a decade. Hong Kong architect Nicholas Ho Lik-chi, one of the 30 delegates on Lee’s trip, is set to sign an agreement with a state-owned Abu Dhabi firm next Wednesday on a project to build and run a low-carbon smart city in the emirate. He told the Post that the memorandum of understanding would also involve Hong Kong technology start-ups and an Abu Dhabi incubator. A representative to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Business Advisory Council, Ho said he found stark differences between business partners in the Middle East and the emerging Asean market. “Middle Eastern businessmen are more generous, resourceful and determined in investing in advanced technologies in line with the countries’ policy goals,” he said. The Hong Kong delegation also includes top executives from the Monetary Authority, Cyberport and representatives from professional services, infrastructure and development, innovation and technology, and transport and logistics. Economist Sit had high hopes that a wide range of sectors in Hong Kong would benefit from Lee’s trip. Rocky Tung Yat-ngok, director and head of policy research of the Financial Services Development Council, said Middle Eastern firms could take advantage of Hong Kong’s well-developed legal system and abundant liquidity as an offshore yuan business hub. “Hong Kong can provide a lot of professional expertise to enable the technological transfer for these companies to work with Chinese firms with legal protection,” he said. “Its role as an offshore yuan clearing centre could provide reliable foreign currency exchange.” Hong Kong’s John Lee looks to Middle East ties, admits Singapore ‘advantage’ Islamic law a challenge for city businesses The region is not a new market as the Hong Kong Trade Development Council established its Dubai office two decades ago. Hong Kong’s total exports to the Middle East region totalled HK$125.6 billion in 2022, up from HK$101.7 billion in 2021. The UAE remained the city’s biggest trading partner in the Middle East, followed by Israel and Saudi Arabia. Chinese University’s Chong said: “In the past, we seldom touched on the Middle East market because we relied so much on Western markets. But with the worsening relations between Hong Kong and the West in recent years, we have to adjust our strategies and attract investors elsewhere.” Trade Development Council economist Sit cautioned that Hong Kong businesses had to be mindful of the rapidly changing regulatory environment in the Middle East countries and fundamental differences in their legal systems. Countries in the region often relied on Islamic, sharia , law, even in certain commercial disputes. He thought Hong Kong firms would manage as they became familiar with the system and culture there. But Dr Hung Wing-lok, a political scientist at Lingnan University, doubted whether Hong Kong was sufficiently prepared, given the limited number of professionals familiar with Islamic finance. “The Muslim market and Islamic finance are relatively unfamiliar concepts to many Hong Kong people, and mistakes could be easily made while conducting business activities under Islamic law,” he said. Unique role for Hong Kong amid US-China tensions City leader Lee’s trip comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is balancing its relationship between the US and China. The kingdom needs to maintain ties with the Americans to guarantee the security of its maritime borders, while China is its top trading partner, a long-term energy customer, and a comprehensive strategic partner with a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. Lee’s trip also follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the region in December for the China-Arab states summit that resulted in a big boost for bilateral trade. Saudi Arabia extended a lavish welcome to Xi, and the summit was hailed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning as “an epoch-making milestone in the history of China-Arab relations”. Organisations from both sides signed 35 investment agreements worth US$30 billion, with a raft of deals covering everything from green energy to technology, cloud services, transport, logistics, medical industries and housing development. Saudi Arabian conglomerate Ajlan & Bros Holding Group reportedly signed investment deals worth 60 billion yuan (US$8.91 billion) with 15 Chinese firms, ranging from electrical equipment to smart pharmacies. Middle East firms, funds interested in Hong Kong listing opportunities: Paul Chan Hui Ching, vice-chairman of Chinese University’s Institute of Future Cities, noted that China’s closer ties with the Gulf countries were aimed partly at pushing its Belt and Road Initiative and easing the impacts of a possible decoupling of its economy from the US. He noted that Saudi Arabia was among Middle Eastern countries that had begun adopting a relatively more independent foreign policy in recent years. “It is more willing to build closer ties with other countries based on its own national interests, instead of closely following the US stance like in the past,” he said. Architect Ho said that in the digital era, Hong Kong had a unique role in the US-China strategic competition. The city could advance Xi’s signature foreign policy undertaking in the Middle East by helping to reshape the Belt and Road Initiative, moving from being focused on mega infrastructure projects to more technology-based projects. “While Beijing is shifting the funding focus to ride on geopolitical tides by pursuing bankable and feasible projects in the Middle East, Hong Kong’s expertise in risk management, insurance, financial services consultancy and legal advice are key to that transformation,” he said. For Lee and team, a lot is at stake. They need to create new growth for the city. And while the trip may be to the Middle East, it is also about making a difference to the Middle Kingdom.