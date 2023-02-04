Hong Kong may have to wait before full rebound in tourist numbers. Photo: Dickson Lee
When will Hong Kong tourism rebound? New travel habits may delay return to old numbers any time soon, minister says
- City’s tourism minister Kevin Yeung admits projections for tourist arrivals this year clouded despite most pandemic restrictions being scrapped
- ‘Travellers’ expectations may change,’ he says, predicting fewer shopping tour groups and emphasising need to entice visitors with new experiences
