Local celebrity Aaron Kwok in a screenshot from a video which is part of the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Handout
‘Cheap and tacky’: advertising experts say ‘Hello Hong Kong’ tourism campaign fails to highlight city’s uniqueness
- ‘If you have the opportunity to feature the chief executive in your video, you need to think of a world-class approach that does justice to his presence,’ veteran advertising expert says
- Hong Kong’s all-out promotional drive to attract travellers with 700,000 airline tickets features videos with city leader John Lee and local stars Aaron Kwok, Kelly Chen and Sammi Cheng
