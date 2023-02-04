The Hong Kong Tourism Board Visitor Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui is busy as people queue up to claim vouchers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: tourists glad to be back in Hong Kong but more discounts and better service wanted by some
- Dozens gather at Tourism Board Visitor Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, where staff helped them to register for offers
- Hong Kong will fully reopen its border with mainland China from Monday, with all Covid-19 restrictions dropped and no quotas on the number of arrivals
