Chief Executive John Lee meets Badr AlBadr, deputy minister of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong leader John Lee reveals plans to lure oil giant Aramco to invest and list in city as he arrives in Saudi Arabia for week-long Middle East trip

  • City leader vows to reach ‘a considerable number of agreements’ with Gulf states, confirming earlier Post report
  • A speech at an investment forum and a Lunar New Year gala dinner are on the agenda for Lee before his departure on Monday

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong in Riyadh

Updated: 1:50pm, 5 Feb, 2023

