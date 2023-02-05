Currently there are 70,000 to 80,000 daily visitors, amounting to 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, according to Airport Authority CEO Fred Lam. Photo: Dickson Lee
Return of Hong Kong’s air passenger traffic to pre-Covid levels could take 18 months to 2 years even with global tourism campaign, airport authority head says
- Airport Authority CEO Fred Lam reveals body has been lobbying foreign airlines to resume flights to the city
- Currently there are 70,000 to 80,000 daily visitors, amounting to 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, according to Lam
