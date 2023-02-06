The scene at Lo Wu. All border checkpoints between Hong Kong and mainland China have now reopened. Photo: Sam Tsang
What’s happening at the border: a look at the first day of travel as all checkpoints between Hong Kong and mainland China reopen, free from Covid restrictions
- City braces for an influx of visitors from up north as travel free of quarantine, quotas and Covid-19 tests resumes
- But analysts say a major bounce back for the economy may not come overnight, although business sentiment has brightened
