The Consumer Council on Monday released its annual summary which showed complaints rose 7 per cent last year compared with 2021. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong consumers made 28,338 complaints to watchdog last year for HK$1 billion worth of grievances; online shopping cases climb
- Consumer Council releases annual summary which shows complaints rose 7 per cent last year compared with 2021
- Those for online shopping surged 73 per cent, which council chairman Clement Chan says reflects change in purchasing habits during pandemic
