Kai Tak residents and representatives protest outside government offices in Admiralty, calling for authorities to drop a light housing scheme in their area. Photo: Sam Tsang
Kai Tak residents and representatives protest outside government offices in Admiralty, calling for authorities to drop a light housing scheme in their area. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Kai Tak light housing protest: Hong Kong’s No 2 appeals for public support for scheme, vows to ensure proper transport in future for affected residents

  • Acting chief executive Eric Chan cites social value of providing help to needy in pricier and dilapidated subdivided flats
  • On second day of full border reopening with mainland, he also says authorities looking into cancelling health declaration requirement

Elizabeth CheungHarvey Kong
Elizabeth Cheung and Harvey Kong

Updated: 2:40pm, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Kai Tak residents and representatives protest outside government offices in Admiralty, calling for authorities to drop a light housing scheme in their area. Photo: Sam Tsang
Kai Tak residents and representatives protest outside government offices in Admiralty, calling for authorities to drop a light housing scheme in their area. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE