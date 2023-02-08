Land in Kai Tak, among sites designated for Hong Kong’s light public housing programme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong lawmakers approve light public housing scheme for 17,000 flats in first phase, but grill authorities over ‘poor costs communication and response to resident concerns’
- Funding of HK$14.9 billion must still be secured from Legco Finance Committee
- Lawmakers also concerned if temporary homes can be reused to maximise worth in future
