Chief Executive John Lee visits Aldar Properties PJSC in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Handout
John Lee’s 2023 Middle East work trip
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong leader John Lee confident of netting high-powered UAE sovereign wealth fund for local collaboration, declares city ‘back on centre stage’

  • Chief executive makes Abu Dhabi visit on second stop of Middle East trip with 30-strong delegation
  • City leader also rubs shoulders with royalty and leader of AI firm with ambitious plans in Asia

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong in Abu Dhabi

Updated: 3:21pm, 8 Feb, 2023

