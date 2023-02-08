Chief Executive John Lee visits Aldar Properties PJSC in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader John Lee confident of netting high-powered UAE sovereign wealth fund for local collaboration, declares city ‘back on centre stage’
- Chief executive makes Abu Dhabi visit on second stop of Middle East trip with 30-strong delegation
- City leader also rubs shoulders with royalty and leader of AI firm with ambitious plans in Asia
