Some 5,800 applications for a top talent scheme have been approved to come to Hong Kong. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong approves 5,800 applications for new talent scheme; recent graduates from leading universities top the list
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says 7,417 applications received as of January 27
- Only 470 applications granted to those earning no less than HK$2.5 million in the previous year – an alternative criterion for new visas
