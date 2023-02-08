Some 5,800 applications for a top talent scheme have been approved to come to Hong Kong. Photo: Elson Li
Some 5,800 applications for a top talent scheme have been approved to come to Hong Kong. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong approves 5,800 applications for new talent scheme; recent graduates from leading universities top the list

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says 7,417 applications received as of January 27
  • Only 470 applications granted to those earning no less than HK$2.5 million in the previous year – an alternative criterion for new visas

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 4:41pm, 8 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 5,800 applications for a top talent scheme have been approved to come to Hong Kong. Photo: Elson Li
Some 5,800 applications for a top talent scheme have been approved to come to Hong Kong. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE