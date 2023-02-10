Parallel trading activities resume in Sheung Shui after the Lo Wu Border checkpoint reopens. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Parallel trading activities resume in Sheung Shui after the Lo Wu Border checkpoint reopens. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong residents living near border with mainland China fear return of parallel traders and shoppers, as police step up patrols

  • Law enforcement officials conduct patrols in areas previously frequented by traders who buy stock in Hong Kong and sell it in mainland China
  • Residents complain crowded pavements made it difficult to walk around

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 9:37pm, 10 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Parallel trading activities resume in Sheung Shui after the Lo Wu Border checkpoint reopens. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Parallel trading activities resume in Sheung Shui after the Lo Wu Border checkpoint reopens. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE