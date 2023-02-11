Customers check out the goods at the flower market in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to mark Valentine’s Day with few Covid curbs left, but will business bloom for florists and other vendors?

  • Vendors say while more love birds are celebrating over the weekend and requesting flowers earlier, ‘men always order at the last minute’
  • Some customers in new relationships are splashing out thousands of dollars on bespoke goods such as 99 roses or dozens of hydrangeas

Laura Westbrook

Updated: 7:23pm, 11 Feb, 2023

