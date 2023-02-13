Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Bye to the West? Hong Kong Monetary Authority eyes Middle East bonds and investment, banks on Gulf states’ need to diversify risk amid tensions

  • Deputy CEO of city’s de facto central bank cites exchanges on recent trip to region, says there is keen interest in financial hub
  • He touts Hong Kong’s fertile, mature ground for bonds, and standing as best location for foreign businesses eyeing mainland China investment

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:38am, 13 Feb, 2023

