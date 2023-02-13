Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central. Photo: May Tse
Bye to the West? Hong Kong Monetary Authority eyes Middle East bonds and investment, banks on Gulf states’ need to diversify risk amid tensions
- Deputy CEO of city’s de facto central bank cites exchanges on recent trip to region, says there is keen interest in financial hub
- He touts Hong Kong’s fertile, mature ground for bonds, and standing as best location for foreign businesses eyeing mainland China investment
Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central. Photo: May Tse