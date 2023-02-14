Standard Chartered Bank’s Asia CEO Benjamin Hung has predicted global capital will further flow into mainland China, offering Hong Kong ‘absolute advantages’. Photo: Roy Issa
Middle Eastern investors keen to put more assets into mainland China, but lack awareness of conduits Hong Kong offers, top banker says
- Standard Chartered’s Benjamin Hung says senior executives of sovereign wealth funds he met last week all agreed assets allocated to China ‘could be increased’
- China, with its partially closed capital account policy, has been under-represented in global asset allocation portfolios, banker says
Standard Chartered Bank’s Asia CEO Benjamin Hung has predicted global capital will further flow into mainland China, offering Hong Kong ‘absolute advantages’. Photo: Roy Issa