Standard Chartered Bank’s Asia CEO Benjamin Hung has predicted global capital will further flow into mainland China, offering Hong Kong ‘absolute advantages’. Photo: Roy Issa
Middle Eastern investors keen to put more assets into mainland China, but lack awareness of conduits Hong Kong offers, top banker says

  • Standard Chartered’s Benjamin Hung says senior executives of sovereign wealth funds he met last week all agreed assets allocated to China ‘could be increased’
  • China, with its partially closed capital account policy, has been under-represented in global asset allocation portfolios, banker says

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong in Dubai

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Feb, 2023

