A major pay-TV operator in Hong Kong has sought to surrender its licence to the government six years earlier than planned, the Post has learned. The news came as i-Cable Communications halted trading in its shares from 1.16pm on Tuesday. The pay-TV operator has both paid and free channels. “To the company, the local free-to-air TV market is no longer a monopoly. Surrendering the pay-TV licence will help the company focus on the free-to-air TV market and join the competition,” a source close to the company said. The 12-year licence took effect in June 2017 and will expire in May 2029 under a renewal approved by the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau in 2016. Sources said the Executive Council , a key decision-making body in the city, had approved the return of the licence in its weekly meeting on Tuesday. Operations are expected to end on May 31, according to sources familiar with the decision-making. Hong Kong pay-TV operator i-Cable to announce takeover deal The company’s paid channels have 700,000 subscribers. The company also operates three free-to-air channels, offering news in English and entertainment, covering 99 per cent of the households in the city. A popular paid-for Chinese-language news channel would be free under the new plan, the source close to the company said. The source added that the company would not lay off staff as a result of the new move. Now TV, owned by PCCW Media Limited, is the other pay-TV operator in Hong Kong. More to follow …