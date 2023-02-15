Hong Kong Cable Television’s decision to pull the plug on its pay-TV services casts a shadow over the sector’s future and reminds industry players their survival is at stake if they fail to churn out unique local productions that can appeal to a wider audience, analysts have said. The operator, known as Cable TV, surrendered its licence to the government six years ahead of schedule amid mounting financial losses and said it planned to focus on the development of free-to-air services. The move leaves the city with only one pay-TV station: Now TV. The company will compete in the free-to-air market with Television Broadcasts (TVB) and ViuTV, owned by billionaire Richard Li Tzar-kai, the son of tycoon Li Ka-shing and also owner of Now TV. Hong Kong’s pay-TV operator Cable TV gives up licence as financial woes mount Cable TV, which is controlled by New World Development chairman Henry Cheng Kar-shun , said its paid channels had 683,000 subscribers in June last year. Its three free-to-air channels, which provide English-language news and entertainment, cover 99 per cent of the city’s households. “The group will continue to strengthen Free TV content offered to audiences, and aim to seek suitable opportunities for international cooperation, as well as commencing production of a new television series,” it said on Tuesday. Several analysts said the sudden move reflected the inevitable downfall of the local paid-TV market amid a rising number of younger people shifting to global streaming services such as Netflix and Disney, as well as other online media channels. They warned that Cable TV would have to create its own niche in the free-to-air market, while competing against loss-making TVB and the budding Viu TV which has cashed in on the star power of local boy band Mirror. “It is a wise decision for Cable TV to give up on its pay-TV licence. It is meaningless to keep the licence when it is losing subscribers,” said Grace Leung Lai-kuen, a lecturer at Chinese University’s school of journalism and communication. “For survival, Cable TV needs to appeal to the audiences in the Greater Bay Area and local viewers alike with a diversity of programmes, injecting new thinking and creativity into local productions with local cultural flavours.” Leung cited the example of the city’s box office hit Table For Six , a local comedy starring Dayo Wong Tze-wah about estranged relationships and emigration, saying the film was well received in the bay area making more than HK$100 million (US$12.7 million). In its glory days, the city’s television industry churned out classic dramas and fostered a number of superstars such as Chow Yun-fat, Stephen Chow Sing-chi, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing. Hong Kong pay-TV operator i-Cable to announce takeover deal Those made-in-Hong Kong productions contributed to the city’s cultural appeal which once swept across Southeast Asia and captured the imagination of tens of millions of viewers in many overseas Chinese communities, especially in the 1980s and 90s. Cultural critic Jimmy Pang Chi-ming said the downfall of i-Cable, which owns Cable TV, was inevitable as viewers had started to desert the station after it suffered an image problem in December 2020. The broadcaster reassigned or fired 100 employees, including 40 members of the editorial department, in a bid to help the company survive the economic crunch caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Pay-TV broadcasters also face the pressure of self-censorship due to the imposition of the national security law. Viewers start to abandon pay TVs because of their perceived self-censorship,” he said. Pang also said the city’s free-to-air TV market was in poor shape. “TVB has kept rehashing old productions while ViuTV is struggling to sustain the popularity of Mirror, which can’t last long. I don’t think local TV operators can deliver productions which can appeal to local audiences or those in the Greater Bay Area.” RTHK staff told to uphold ‘constitutional order’ in new editorial guidelines The operators have so far avoided the same fate as Asia Television (ATV) , the world’s oldest Chinese-language TV broadcaster, which closed down in May 2016 after 59 years in operation. Bruce Lui Ping-kuen, senior lecturer in journalism at Baptist University, pointed out that Cable TV had experienced its golden era when it succeeded in developing its niche with a variety of news programmes. “Over the years i-Cable failed to inject innovation into its programmes while suffering from an image problem. In the end it failed to retain viewers,” he said. Lui also doubted whether Cable TV could tap into the Greater Bay Area market, saying it was difficult for the broadcaster to appeal to audiences on both sides of the border of mainland China and Hong Kong. “Even if Cable TV succeeded in drawing Greater Bay Area viewers and advertisers, it will be very difficult for it to get back its advertising dollars as the profit-sharing mechanism with mainland TV stations is very complicated,” he said.