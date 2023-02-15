Hong Kong has launched a charm offensive to lure talent amid a brain drain. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong talent scheme: more than 10,000 have signed up, with half being elite graduates worldwide and a sixth comprising top earners making HK$2.5 million or more annually
- Labour minister Chris Sun reveals figures on Wednesday, says about 8,400 applications processed, among which some 7,700 already approved
- Lawmaker Frankie Ngan, after informal exchange in legislature with Sun, says two-thirds of applicants live on mainland
