Hong Kong has launched a charm offensive to lure talent amid a brain drain. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong talent scheme: more than 10,000 have signed up, with half being elite graduates worldwide and a sixth comprising top earners making HK$2.5 million or more annually

  • Labour minister Chris Sun reveals figures on Wednesday, says about 8,400 applications processed, among which some 7,700 already approved
  • Lawmaker Frankie Ngan, after informal exchange in legislature with Sun, says two-thirds of applicants live on mainland

Harvey Kong
Updated: 3:01pm, 15 Feb, 2023

