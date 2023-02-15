Cable TV’s decision to pull the plug on its pay-TV service leaves the city with only one operator in the paid market. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong Cable TV’s exit from pay-TV market ‘clearly a commercial decision’, commerce secretary says

  • ‘It is all according to the market requirement’, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau says
  • Loss of lucrative football broadcasting contracts took toll on operator, says CEO Stephen Wong, in wake of Tuesday’s announcement to leave paid market

Jess Ma

Updated: 4:20pm, 15 Feb, 2023

