“2022 saw an increase in energy prices due to several factors – disrupted supply chains, bad weather, lower investments, etc – and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which greatly exacerbated the situation,” the report said.

“With congestion, fuel consumption increased as well,” it added.

According to the report, drivers around the world spent 27 per cent more on average to fill up their petrol tanks in 2022 compared with a year ago, while those driving diesel cars spent 48 per cent more.

Sky-high petrol prices have made the city the most expensive in the world for driving. Photo: Sam Tsang

But the soaring costs did little to deter people from driving, according to the report.

“Interestingly, despite the rising costs of driving globally, it continues to be a major mode of transport in most cities,” the report said, adding that most cities saw a rise in travel times.

The retail price of petrol in Hong Kong stood at HK$23.09 (US$2.94) per litre on Monday, which ranked the highest in the world and more than double the global average of HK$10.23 per litre, according to research platform globalpetrolprices.com.

James Kong, chairman of the Institute of Advanced Motorists Hong Kong, said the city’s rising cost of driving was mainly the result of the soaring global crude oil price over the past two years. In addition to fuel, road users also had to pay for other expenses including an average of HK$7,800 a month for parking, he said.

But he said he expected the cost to fall in the coming year because of the decreasing crude oil prices.

Despite the rising cost, Kong said that the number of the city’s private cars had gone up, but he also noted a growing trend of electric vehicles in Hong Kong. More than half of the city’s about 30,000 newly added private cars last year were electric, which he said cost much less to run than petrol cars.

“Electric vehicles not only save money but are also environmentally-friendly,” he said, urging more people to turn to electric cars.

Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, president of the Hong Kong Automobile Association, said apart from recording the highest fuel prices, Hong Kong also had the world’s highest costs in licencing, parking and maintenance of vehicles. He estimated the overall monthly cost for a driver was about HK$10,000.

Lee blamed the government’s policies towards private vehicles, including a tax of HK$6.06 per litre for unleaded petrol, urging authorities to review its policies and reduce the driving cost. He said private cars had become a “necessity” to some residents for their daily commute, rather than a “luxury”.

He also said electric vehicles were a good alternative, which had lower running costs and were more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, but urged the government to improve the infrastructure including adding more charging stations.

Illicit mobile refuelling stations have sprung up across Hong Kong over the past two years as residents seek to dodge rising prices at the pump.