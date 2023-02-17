A shopper in Causeway Bay walks past a store selling masks. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong pharmacies prepare to slash mask prices ahead of mandate’s possible lifting, while customers reduce purchases in anticipation

  • Prices may halve once requirement scrapped, according to Hong Kong General Chamber of Pharmacy vice-chairman Cheung Tak-wing
  • Shoppers in Causeway Bay report making more modest purchases than before, seeing little reason to stockpile with potential rule change on horizon

Sammy Heung and Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 8:00am, 17 Feb, 2023

