China’s top diplomat praises establishment of Hong Kong international mediation centre. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong economy
China’s top diplomat backs Hong Kong international mediation centre as city launches preparatory office with 9 countries already signed up

  • Preparatory office for international mediation organisation opens as it is revealed at least nine countries have signed up as members
  • Director of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission, offers his support and predicts the new body will help promote world peace

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:36pm, 17 Feb, 2023

