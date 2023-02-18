Authorities last December set up the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises to entice firms to invest in the city. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy
100 foreign companies in talks with Hong Kong about possible investment plans, commerce chief says

  • Authorities hope to attract 1,130 companies to expand their operations in the city by 2025, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau says
  • Yau also predicts revival of city’s economy in second half of the year, following launch of ‘Hello Hong Kong’ tourism campaign

Edith Lin

Updated: 1:43pm, 18 Feb, 2023

