The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine does not offer bachelor’s programmes. Photo: Shutterstock
Sorry, PhD not welcome: Hong Kong wants bachelor’s degree holders from 100 top universities, but 8 are postgraduate schools
- Applicants without a bachelor’s degree from listed schools will not be considered for talent scheme
- Eight schools in global top 100 focus mainly on higher-level medical and nursing training, research
The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine does not offer bachelor’s programmes. Photo: Shutterstock