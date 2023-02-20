The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine does not offer bachelor’s programmes. Photo: Shutterstock
Sorry, PhD not welcome: Hong Kong wants bachelor’s degree holders from 100 top universities, but 8 are postgraduate schools

  • Applicants without a bachelor’s degree from listed schools will not be considered for talent scheme
  • Eight schools in global top 100 focus mainly on higher-level medical and nursing training, research

Oscar Liu

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Feb, 2023

