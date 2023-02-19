Hong Kong must boost future investment and strengthen its economic recovery, despite accumulating a “fairly high” fiscal deficit over the past three years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the finance chief has said. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Sunday pledged to bolster the economy and improve livelihoods amid resource constraints, as he spoke about the challenges of penning his latest budget blueprint, which will be unveiled on Wednesday. “The challenge this year centres on the ‘fairly high’ fiscal deficit accumulated over the three years of the pandemic against the backdrop of a weak external economic environment,” Chan wrote on his blog. “But [we] still need to strengthen the economic recovery while offering a strong boost of support to future investments”. Chan said the city’s fiscal reserve had shrunk following an expansionary fiscal policy and countercyclical measures rolled out by the government during the pandemic to alleviate the economic impact on businesses and residents. ‘100 foreign companies in talks with Hong Kong about investment plans’ “Hong Kong is on its path to normality with its economy regaining momentum,” he said. “Although we may face more restrictions amid resource constraints, that will not affect our determination to give our all in boosting the economy and improving livelihoods, while coming up with a long-term plan for the city’s future developments.” Chan also revealed he had chosen orange as the colour of his 2023-24 budget cover, which he said symbolised his confidence in the city’s future. Hong Kong’s economy shrank by a worse-than-expected 3.5 per cent last year but experts have forecast a rebound in 2023 as the city gradually returns to normal with the lifting of almost all Covid-related restrictions and improved consumer sentiment.