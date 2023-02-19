Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre should not be taken for granted, former commerce minister Frederick Ma Si-hang has cautioned, saying the city needed to continue to sharpen its competitiveness to tackle challenges ahead including possible sanctions by the US. “Following the reopening of the city’s border with the mainland, the city’s economy is on track for recovery. More firms will flock to Hong Kong to seek a listing here with the backing of mainland China,” he told the Post on Saturday. “But there are geopolitical tensions which may challenge Hong Kong as an international financial centre. If the US imposes sanctions on the city, there will definitely be some impact on us.” Last week, the Post reported that two United States lawmakers had introduced a bill that could lead to the closure of three of Hong Kong’s economic and trade offices in America if the White House decided Beijing had undermined the city’s high degree of autonomy. The bill centres on an amendment to the US State Department’s annual review of Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous status to require the American president to explain to Congress why the city’s trade offices in the country should retain or lose their diplomatic privileges. John Lee jetting off to Middle East, Southeast Asia no fix for Hong Kong: experts Ma, who was a senior official from 2002 to 2008 and is now chairman of insurer FWD Group Holdings, argued that as long as Hong Kong continued to hone its competitive edge by attracting more multinational enterprises, it could ward off possible Western sanctions. “A lot of American firms and banks have businesses in Hong Kong. If the US imposed sanctions on Hong Kong, it would affect their own interests. After all, they don’t want to break their own rice bowls in Hong Kong, and so they will fight for the city’s best interest,” he said. “The most important thing is for Hong Kong to continue to sharpen its strength and to consolidate its status as an international financial centre by attracting more multinational firms to set up business in the city.” In August 2020, the White House imposed economic sanctions on 11 current and former Chinese officials, including then chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and then security minister John Lee Ka-chiu, her successor, over what Washington claimed were their roles in “undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy” following the adoption of the national security law. Speaking at a youth ambassador programme launched by the government earlier, Ma stressed the importance of upholding the city’s hard-earned status as a global financial hub. Beijing’s new top official in Hong Kong promotes city’s special role He noted that half a century ago it was the Philippines, not Hong Kong, which had been crowned as the regional financial centre, given the many international banks headquartered there. “But since the 1970s, Hong Kong has thrived as an international financial centre after New York and London,” he said. “It is due to four paramount elements – an independent legal system, the introduction of regulators to oversee the financial industries, the attraction of talent with incentives such as a low tax rate and good public policies to boost the financial development and attract investors.” The city turned itself into a financial leader by always striving to improve itself by developing advantages that set it apart from others, he argued. “Therefore we need to sharpen our competitiveness because we cannot afford to lose our status as an international financial centre,” he said.