The number of international passenger flights through the city’s airport also increased from 4,427 to 10,665 year-on-year in January. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong air passenger traffic surges 28 times to 2 million following lifting of Covid-19 entry curbs
- Most significant increases recorded for travellers to and from Southeast Asia and Japan, according to Airport Authority
- Airport handled more than 80,000 passengers daily at its peak in January, accounting for around 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels
