Shenzhen is one of the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area development zone. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong must prioritise Greater Bay Area goals, watch out for local impact of integration, ex-city leader CY Leung says
- Former chief executive says Hong Kong has ‘finite’ resources, cannot cover all bases in ambitious development zone
- Two-day International Bay Area Summit, where Leung was speaking, also featured video address by city leader John Lee, who hailed potential of Northern Metropolis
Shenzhen is one of the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area development zone. Photo: Martin Chan