Shenzhen is one of the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area development zone. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong must prioritise Greater Bay Area goals, watch out for local impact of integration, ex-city leader CY Leung says

  • Former chief executive says Hong Kong has ‘finite’ resources, cannot cover all bases in ambitious development zone
  • Two-day International Bay Area Summit, where Leung was speaking, also featured video address by city leader John Lee, who hailed potential of Northern Metropolis

Chris Lau
Updated: 2:23pm, 20 Feb, 2023

