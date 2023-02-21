Meituan has announced it will hire delivery workers in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese food delivery giant Meituan to enter Hong Kong market, taking on Foodpanda, Deliveroo

  • Riders will be offered progressively increasing bonuses for each order they complete in first 14 days, company says
  • Foodpanda and Deliveroo, which dominate local market after Uber’s exit in 2021, say they welcome competition

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 8:52pm, 21 Feb, 2023

