exclusive | Hong Kong in bid to become global centre for multi-trillion dollar green technology finance market and create new economic pillar post-Covid
- Plan for city to become global green tech finance centre to be unveiled in Wednesday’s budget with new task force to push proposal forward
- A separate task force will be established to boost city’s connectivity to the World Wide Web with emphasis on Web 3.0 development
