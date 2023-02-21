Hong Kong to set its sights on becoming global force in the green technology finance market to boost city economy. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Hong Kong in bid to become global centre for multi-trillion dollar green technology finance market and create new economic pillar post-Covid

  • Plan for city to become global green tech finance centre to be unveiled in Wednesday’s budget with new task force to push proposal forward
  • A separate task force will be established to boost city’s connectivity to the World Wide Web with emphasis on Web 3.0 development

Olga Wong and Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:27pm, 21 Feb, 2023

