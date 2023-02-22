INTRODUCTION

Hong Kong’s finance chief is set to reveal his latest budget blueprint, with the goal to boost recovery momentum in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po will dish out yet another round of consumer vouchers – a move authorities have turned to over the past two years – despite some politicians and economists questioning the policy’s effectiveness. The latest amount for each user will be HK$5,000 and delivered in two tranches, compared with HK$10,000 for the previous round.

An insider on Wednesday said Chan would also unveil a “Happy Hong Kong” campaign, under which the government would work with the city’s two theme parks and other partners to organise a series of activities to boost domestic consumption.

The campaign – featuring a number of music and food carnivals targeting local residents – was also a bid to ensure better usage of the consumer vouchers, the source said.

The finance minister on Sunday said the city still had to boost future investment and strengthen economic recovery after accumulating a “fairly high” fiscal deficit over the past three years.