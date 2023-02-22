Government advisers have suggested doubling the tax on cigarettes. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong budget 2023-24
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

exclusive | Hong Kong budget: public should expect fresh round of cash handouts but higher taxes for some too

  • Government to scale down consumption voucher relief measures and raise taxes to boost revenue, source says
  • Advisers suggest government should double tobacco tax and increase betting duty

Olga Wong
Updated: 7:35am, 22 Feb, 2023

