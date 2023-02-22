Hong Kong residents will receive another round of consumption vouchers in this year’s budget, but the amount will be less and they will receive fewer sweeteners, the Post has learned. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-is also expected to raise some taxes to increase the government’s revenues in the face of a huge deficit and dropping fiscal reserves while minimising the impact on the public, a source familiar with the policymaking process said. More details will be revealed at 11am on Wednesday when Chan delivers his budget speech at the Legislative Council. “The administration needs to manage expenses given the huge deficit of more than HK$100 billion [US$12.7 billion]. The economy is likely to improve in the latter half of this year, but it will be weak in the next few months,” the source said, adding the government should honour the fiscal philosophy laid down in the city’s mini-constitution. According to article 107 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong should follow the principle of keeping the expenditure within the limits of revenues in drawing up its budget and strive to achieve a fiscal balance, avoid deficits and keep the budget in line with the growth rate of the gross domestic product. “Most of the relief measures will be scaled down,” the source said. “The government will also strive to increase revenues by raising some taxes, but the principle is to limit the financial impact on the general public as much as possible.” The amount of the consumption vouchers was also expected to be smaller. Government advisers earlier appealed to the government to double the tobacco tax, meaning a pack of cigarettes would cost around HK$100. The move would also be in line with the plan to reduce the percentage of smokers in the city from 9.5 per cent in 2021 to 7.8 per cent in three years as laid down in Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s maiden policy address. Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of the government’s top decision-making body, also proposed raising the betting duty. But the suggestion sparked immediate criticism from the Hong Kong Jockey Club, which said it would lead to illegal or offshore gambling. The source declined to confirm if the above taxes would be raised. The proposed tax allowance for families to hire domestic helpers was not adopted in the budget, they said. ‘Hong Kong must boost investment, strengthen economy despite high fiscal deficit’ Hong Kong residents received consumption vouchers in the past two years to boost the economy during the three-year Covid-19 pandemic. The public was given HK$5,000 in 2021 and HK$10,000 in 2022, costing the city’s treasury HK$36 billion and HK$66.4 billion, respectively. The city in November downgraded its full-year forecast for 2022 to a 3.2 per cent contraction after the gross domestic product fell for three straight quarters, prolonging the recession. Hong Kong economy ‘likely to gather steam’ but challenges remain: Paul Chan The budget deficit of 2022-23 is forecast to exceed HK$100 billion, almost twice the earlier estimate, partly because revenues from stamp duty and land sales were much lower than expected. The level of the city’s financial reserves also plunged to about HK$800 billion, or 12 months of government expenditure, down from the previous amount which was enough to cover more than 20 months of expenses.