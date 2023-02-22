Hong Kong’s finance chief has unveiled a “Happy Hong Kong” campaign aimed at residents in a bid to boost domestic consumption through a series of leisure activities, a move welcomed by industry leaders. But an economist expressed doubts as to whether the campaign – revealed by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po in his budget address on Wednesday – could single-handedly improve consumption, with concrete details still lacking. Chan said the government would work with theme parks Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and other partners to organise themed fairs and carnivals this year. “The campaign will focus on activities related to gourmet experiences, fun amusements and exciting ambience,” he said, adding he hoped the activities would “bring more joy to the community”. Events, coordinated by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, will include the launch of a “Gourmet Marketplace”, under which large food fairs will be held in various locations across the city in the next few months. ‘Happy Hong Kong’: 6 takeaways from Paul Chan’s budget 2023-24 In the summer, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will organise a large-scale sea and land carnival at Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui. The event will feature dance, music and street performances by groups from around the world, together with a new lighting show along the harbour. Entertainment tycoon Allan Zeman, recently appointed as a member of a task force led by Chan to promote and brand the city, welcomed the “Happy Hong Kong” scheme and said it should go hand in hand with the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to maximise the boost for tourism. The “Hello Hong Kong” campaign was launched last month to attract overseas visitors as the city finally reopened after three years of pandemic restrictions. “The loudest voice was already made when the government announced that free air tickets would be given away,” Zeman said, referring to the plan for the Airport Authority to distribute half a million free airline tickets to visitors from March onwards, in a bid to increase the number of tourists and bolster business. “A further push of all the new cultural facilities will make Hong Kong special.” Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, suggested the government could be more involved in cross-country and regional communications for the campaign, so more food products unique to Hong Kong could be brought to the city. Hong Kong tourism picks up as mainlanders return, but no boom yet for hotels, F&B However, he noted some residents might still be concerned about spending as the economy remained weak. Ray Chui Man-wai, chairman of catering group the Institute of Dining Art, welcomed the new measures and said he believed they could boost spending in the sector. He suggested exhibitions featuring different cuisines, such as food from mainland China, could be organised in open areas around the West Kowloon district for the public to enjoy more culinary events. But Gary Ng Cheuk-yan, a senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank, said he had doubts as to whether the campaign could keep consumption afloat alone. “The move is good, but the devil is in the details. It depends on what kind of events the government plans to hold and how attractive it is to create synergies,” Ng said. “Moreover, the Hong Kong retail industry will still face pressure from higher interest rates damping consumer sentiment and competition from overseas travel.” Ng said the private sector “may do a better job” than the government organising such events and suggested both parties collaborate as necessary. Does Hong Kong tourism need to do more to soar than return to ‘boring’ normal? A spokesman from the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority welcomed the government’s assistance to promote arts and cultural development, and said the body would support the campaign. In the coming months, the authority will organise a number of major arts and cultural events, including Hong Kong’s largest pop music festival, “HKT x WESTK POPFEST” and “WKCD Art Week”. These events are part of a bid to showcase the district internationally, the spokesman added. The Post has contacted other organisations involved in the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign, including Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park.