While Hong Kong’s financial health will not return to the black until 2024-25, the government plans to set up an unprecedented scheme to issue infrastructure bonds to ease its cash flow pressure. In his first post-pandemic budget speech on Wednesday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po warned that the city would plunge into a bigger deficit than he anticipated, at HK$139.8 billion (US$17.8 billion) in 2022-23. This will be the third deficit in four years. Chan said the government spent about HK$100 billion on infrastructure projects annually. He planned to submit a proposal to the Legislative Council in 2023-24 to enable the issuance of infrastructure bonds and explore the possibility of selling them to the general public. He said Hong Kong’s debt levels as a result of the potential bond scheme would remain at “a very safe level” even when it was projected to reach 9.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the 2027-28 financial year. “At a nearby place, a city that is often compared to Hong Kong, its government’s debt level is 130 per cent (of the GDP). By comparison, our current borrowing is at a very safe level,” he said. Sources said he was referring to Singapore. A government source said financing infrastructure projects through bonds would ensure construction would continue in a steady manner. “Past experience has shown that the city had struggled to finance infrastructure projects when the economy was slow, like during the Sars crisis. And the projects were carried out at the same time when the economy recovered, causing labour shortages and inflation of building materials,” the source said. Chinese University’s Institute of Global Economics and Finance executive director Terence Chong Tai-leung cautioned that the interest rate was on the rise. Budget 2023-24: Hong Kong records lowest land sale revenue in 7 years “The government should issue such large scale bonds when interest rates are relatively low,” he said. Pre-empting potential concerns about whether the government’s financial management conforms to Article 107 of the city’s mini-constitution Basic Law, which states the authorities should avoid deficits, Chan pointed out the necessity of unleashing countercyclical measures. “We need to stabilise the economy and safeguard people’s livelihood during the economic downturn,” he said. As Chan expected the economy to rebound in 2023 following the resumption of restriction-free travel, he anticipated the 2022-23 deficit would shrink sharply to HK$54.36 billion in 2023-24. He forecast an economic growth of anywhere between 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent in 2023 from a contraction of 3.5 per cent last year. From 2024, the economy is expected to grow at 3.7 per cent annually. Paul Chan’s recipe for ‘Happy Hong Kong’ – gourmet experiences, fun amusements Chan said he would adopt a moderately liberal stance. He earmarked 80 per cent of the budget resources for residents and the rest for small-to-medium-sized enterprises. Chong of Chinese University said the decision to pump billions of Hong Kong dollars into anti-epidemic measures in the past couple of years was needed and temporary. “If the deficits last for five years, and because the pandemic-related spending was temporary, I am not hugely concerned about the government’s failure to meet the Article 107 requirement,” he said. He said the city was on track for an economic rebound following the return to post-pandemic normality, and the government’s bread and butter – tax income and revenue from land sales – would improve. In 2022-23, Hong Kong’s revenue from land premium is expected to be HK$71.1 billion, 40 per cent lower than previously forecast at HK$120 billion amid lower transaction prices of certain lots and some cancellations of sales. Revenue from stamp duty is expected to be HK$67 billion in 2022-23, also 40 per cent below the previous estimate of HK$113 billion because of sluggish property and stock markets. The city’s expenditure jumped 16.8 per cent to HK$809.6 billion in 2022-23 as a result of robust countercyclical measures and anti-epidemic work. By the end of the financial year on March 31, 2023, the city’s deficit is estimated to snowball by about 40 per cent to HK$139.8 billion from its previous estimate. Its reserves are expected to amount to HK$817.3 billion, or 12 months of the government’s expenditure. ‘Happy Hong Kong’: 6 takeaways from Paul Chan’s budget 2023-24 Some financial experts called for a review of Hong Kong’s taxes to enhance the city’s competitiveness. Chan said those suggestions were ill-timed because of the existing recession and would risk sabotaging the city’s efforts to attract talent and businesses. “This year we reviewed raising salaries tax or profits tax, but eventually we decided not to do it because over the past three years, people in Hong Kong and SMEs have been suffering,” he said. KPMG China tax partner Stanley Ho welcomed the government’s efforts to catch up with regional players in enticing overseas companies to redomicile in Hong Kong, which will bring in fresh growth, capital and talent.