Hong Kong is to hand out another round of consumption vouchers – but slashed the value by half to HK$5,000 (US$637) as economists and politicians said they were sceptical about the scheme’s effectiveness in boosting the economy. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Wednesday the first instalment of HK$3,000 would be released in April with the remainder given out in the middle of the year and permanent Hong Kong residents and new arrivals will be eligible. “We are concerned that the economic recovery could be fragile and needs to be consolidated,” Chan said after he delivered the budget for the next financial year. “We also take into account that some people are still suffering financial stress and we should give them a helping hand.” But he explained “HK$5,000 is the best we can do” because of the tough economic times and the government’s financial position. Chan added people who arrived in the city through different admission schemes or to study will also get help, but with the amount reduced to HK$2,500, in line with the past practice. This year’s voucher scheme, part of the measures to speed up recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, was expected to cost the government about HK$33 billion and boost gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.6 per cent, government sources said. There has been controversy in recent weeks over whether the government should run the voucher scheme again. Opponents warned the government faced a huge deficit but supporters insisted economic recovery was still in the early stages and needed another shot in the arm. The government launched consumption vouchers in 2021, with each eligible resident getting e-coupons worth HK$5,000. The government doubled the amount to HK$10,000 last year to help boost domestic spending as the economy was left reeling by the worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The vouchers could not be cashed in or used for person-to-person payments and were also not valid for purchases from businesses outside Hong Kong. ‘Happy Hong Kong’: 6 takeaways from Paul Chan’s budget 2023-24 The scheme cost the government close to HK$100 billion in total and more than 6 million people qualified. Legislator Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong said the new round of vouchers was “timely and vital”. “It is like pouring water into a pond that is drying out in order to keep the fish alive” he said. Lam added he was aware of the huge deficit the government faced and that HK$5,000 this year was an appropriate level. The Federation of Trade Unions agreed the amount was acceptable but said it hoped the government would relax the restrictions to allow people to use the cash to pay utility bills and government fees. But legislator Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, of the New People’s Party, who opposed the plan, said the impact of the voucher would be “more psychological than real”. Ip, also the convenor of the city’s key decision-making body the Executive Council, warned it would not be “financially sustainable” to repeat the voucher scheme next year. Paul Chan’s recipe for ‘Happy Hong Kong’ – gourmet experiences, fun amusements Allan Zeman, the chairman of property and entertainment giants the Lan Kwai Fong Group, said he was also against more consumption vouchers. He predicted the scheme’s effect on boosting the catering and hospitality sectors would “slow down” as people started going overseas like “being out of prison”. Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of human rights group the Society for Community Organisation, said the scheme was too broadly based. “The scheme is not a targeted measure to help the needy. All people, however rich they may be, can get the money,” she explained. Thomas Shik, the chief economist at Hang Seng Bank, said the voucher scheme could help boost the economy. He added the cut in the value of the vouchers was understandable and highlighted that the economy was picking up.