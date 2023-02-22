Hong Kong’s finance chief has mapped out plans for the city’s post-pandemic economic transformation with new engines of growth, while seeking to boost revenue with immediate steps such as raising betting and tobacco taxes and offering a range of relief measures including consumption vouchers and help for first-time homebuyers. Unveiling his budget on Wednesday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po sought to strike a balance between meeting the immediate needs of residents and businesses hit by three years of Covid-19 restrictions and adhering to the government’s tradition of fiscal prudence. As a reminder of the pressing need to replenish government coffers depleted by massive pandemic spending and bailouts, Chan estimated Hong Kong would run a deficit of HK$54.4 billion (US$6.93 billion) for the coming financial year. “Our economy is at the early recovery stage, and members of the public as well as a large number of enterprises are still weighed down by tremendous pressure and require support,” he said. “Meanwhile, in the face of intense competition and imminent development needs, we have to fully and speedily press ahead with high-quality economic development, which requires forward planning and a front-loaded approach.” In a significant boost for first-time homebuyers, Chan announced he would lower the stamp duty payable on small and medium-sized flats. As an added sweetener, he offered another round of consumption vouchers, the third such handout in as many years, brushing aside questions about the overall effectiveness of the scheme. Another highlight was the launch of a “Happy Hong Kong” campaign, with the promise of fairs and carnivals to entertain residents in the coming months – following the previously announced “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to attract visitors from overseas. Elaborating on the push for “high-quality development”, echoing a phrase repeatedly used at the Chinese Communist Party’s congress last year, the financial secretary underscored the need to integrate a “capable government” with an “efficient market”. “In areas where government leadership is needed, we dare to lead, take full responsibility and push forward at an accelerated pace; while for areas where the power of market forces is required, we will create a conducive environment and conditions for market forces to unleash their power,” he said. “These will forcefully push forward high-quality development in Hong Kong.” Chan called for the city to become a driver of innovation and technology, and to further develop environmentally friendly and low-carbon technologies. Hong Kong should also become an international leader in green tech financing, he said. The minister laid out plans to expand the city’s digital economy while aligning it closer with the national strategy. As part of that effort, he said, the government would launch a feasibility study on developing an artificial intelligence supercomputing centre. Ramping up efforts to attract talent and enterprises following three years of pandemic rubs that left the city deeply isolated, a new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme would be launched, with the lure of residency for investors in the local asset market, excluding property. While expecting a consolidated deficit of HK$139.8 billion for the financial year about to end, Chan forecast the public coffer would remain in the red for 2023-24, running a deficit of HK$54.4 billion. But a sizeable source of revenue was expected with the issuance of about HK$65 billion in government bonds. Budget 2023-24: Hong Kong records lowest land sale revenue in 7 years Fiscal reserves would fall to HK$762.9 billion in 2023-24, equivalent to 12 months’ government expenditure, he said. Chan ruled out raising profit or salaries taxes, maintaining the city’s long-standing tradition of keeping them low, but he announced that the Hong Kong Jockey Club would be required to pay HK$2.4 billion annually in football betting duty for five years. “In the face of fiscal pressure, we must seek ways to increase government revenue in the short term,” he said, adding that the current betting rates remained unchanged. “They need to figure out themselves how to absorb the additional duty of HK$2.4 billion, whether by cutting expenses or tapping into their reserves. They will figure it out themselves.” The financial secretary also raised the duty on tobacco with immediate effect by 60 per cent per cigarette, citing a long-term goal to reduce the smoking rate in Hong Kong from 9.5 per cent to 7.8 per cent. Chan took a conservative approach to one-off relief measures for residents struggling to cope in a depressed economy. While the government would continue to reduce salaries tax by 100 per cent, he said, the ceiling would be lowered to HK$6,000 from last year’s HK$10,000. ‘Happy Hong Kong’: 6 takeaways from Paul Chan’s budget 2023-24 In a similarly reduced handout, he promised consumption vouchers of HK$5,000 each for all adult permanent residents – half of last year’s amount. “The economy is in fact recovering. It’s more obvious to see that when you dine out in restaurants, but the picture is different with the retail sector,” Chan said. “We need to cement the recovery and run another round of consumption vouchers using a little less resources. After all, we are on the road to recovery.” The finance chief ended his budget speech on a personally positive note, saying he was “deeply touched” to see “so many happy faces around” at the end of the pandemic and expressing his “full confidence in the future of Hong Kong”.