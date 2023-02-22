In his budget, financial secretary Paul Chan underscored the need to integrate a “capable government” with an “efficient market”. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong budget 2023-24
Budget 2023-24: finance chief maps out plan for Hong Kong’s post-pandemic recovery

  • Citing ‘intense competition and imminent development needs’, Paul Chan says government must move quickly and decisively to create new engines of growth
  • Residents will receive another HK$5,000 cash handout and help with buying first homes, while new taxes target smokers and Jockey Club’s football betting

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam