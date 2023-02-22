Hong Kong’s financial chief has put aside billions for the city’s development into an international innovation and technology hub. Photo: Shutterstock
Budget 2023-24: Hong Kong earmarks billions to drive innovation and technology industry, starting with microelectronics institute

  • New microelectronics institute to produce chips for electric car manufacturing to complement mainland China’s tech strategies
  • Other initiatives include funding universities and institutes to develop thematic research centres related to life and health technology

Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:18pm, 22 Feb, 2023

