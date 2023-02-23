Paul Chan argues funds raised from the bonds can be use to speed up development projects. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong budget 2023-24: finance chief dismisses fiscal discipline fears over infrastructure bonds, argues scheme will speed up transport links
- Financial secretary argues funds raised could allow planners to efficiently use existing land resources, providing an alternative to reclamation
- He also stresses government well-positioned to borrow more, given ‘few advanced economies in the world boast a debt level this low’
