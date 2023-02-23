Paul Chan argues funds raised from the bonds can be use to speed up development projects. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong budget 2023-24
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong budget 2023-24: finance chief dismisses fiscal discipline fears over infrastructure bonds, argues scheme will speed up transport links

  • Financial secretary argues funds raised could allow planners to efficiently use existing land resources, providing an alternative to reclamation
  • He also stresses government well-positioned to borrow more, given ‘few advanced economies in the world boast a debt level this low’

Kahon Chan

Updated: 2:14pm, 23 Feb, 2023

