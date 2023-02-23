The Hong Kong Jockey Club will have to fork out an annual special football betting duty of HK$2.4 billion under the plan. Photo: May Tse
Can Hong Kong Jockey Club afford rise in betting duty? Politicians, analysts point to large reserves, doubt relations with government will change
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan tells legislators club can ‘definitely’ afford annual HK$2.4 billion special football betting duty
- But some lawmakers question whether increased levy will alter club’s significant financial contributions to community
The Hong Kong Jockey Club will have to fork out an annual special football betting duty of HK$2.4 billion under the plan. Photo: May Tse