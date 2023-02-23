The Hong Kong Jockey Club will have to fork out an annual special football betting duty of HK$2.4 billion under the plan. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong budget 2023-24
Can Hong Kong Jockey Club afford rise in betting duty? Politicians, analysts point to large reserves, doubt relations with government will change

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan tells legislators club can ‘definitely’ afford annual HK$2.4 billion special football betting duty
  • But some lawmakers question whether increased levy will alter club’s significant financial contributions to community

Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:37pm, 23 Feb, 2023

